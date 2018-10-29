App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon gains 2% on strong Q2 nos; HSBC maintains buy with target Rs 745

The company has posted a 167 percent jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore, excluding an exceptional income in the second quarter ended September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Biocon rose 2.6 percent intraday Monday as company beat analysts’ estimates by posting robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has posted a 167 percent jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore, excluding an exceptional income in the second quarter ended September 2018.

The growth was led by the launch of biosimilar pegfilgrastim by Biocon's partner Mylan in US and strong performance across small molecules and research services segments.

Including a net exceptional income of Rs 171 crore the net profit grew five-fold at Rs 355 crore for the quarter. The exceptional income was related to change in the fair value of our investment in U.S.-based Equillium.

related news

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 785

The second quarter numbers were driven by biosimilars. Its recently launched Fulphila/pegfil in US can ramp up well.

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 745

HSBC has maintained buy call on Biocon but cut target price to Rs 745 from Rs 760 per share.

Partner Mylan’s commentary is crucial to gauge progress in market. However, execution in dynamic market conditions is crucial for biosimilar success.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 450

According to CLSA with news flow behind us, the markets will look for monetisation. The lofty PE valuations of 40x FY20e & 31x FY21e is unsustainable.

At 11:48 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 620, up Rs 15.35, or 2.54 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.