Biocon gains 2% on strong Q2 nos; HSBC maintains buy with target Rs 745

Shares of Biocon rose 2.6 percent intraday Monday as company beat analysts’ estimates by posting robust numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has posted a 167 percent jump in net profit at Rs 184 crore, excluding an exceptional income in the second quarter ended September 2018.

The growth was led by the launch of biosimilar pegfilgrastim by Biocon's partner Mylan in US and strong performance across small molecules and research services segments.

Including a net exceptional income of Rs 171 crore the net profit grew five-fold at Rs 355 crore for the quarter. The exceptional income was related to change in the fair value of our investment in U.S.-based Equillium.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 785

The second quarter numbers were driven by biosimilars. Its recently launched Fulphila/pegfil in US can ramp up well.

Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 745

HSBC has maintained buy call on Biocon but cut target price to Rs 745 from Rs 760 per share.

Partner Mylan’s commentary is crucial to gauge progress in market. However, execution in dynamic market conditions is crucial for biosimilar success.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 450

According to CLSA with news flow behind us, the markets will look for monetisation. The lofty PE valuations of 40x FY20e & 31x FY21e is unsustainable.

At 11:48 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 620, up Rs 15.35, or 2.54 percent on the BSE.