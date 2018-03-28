Biocon gains 2% on European Commission, TGA Australia approval

Share of Biocon gained 2.4 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission.

Mylan N. V. and Biocon announced that their co-developed biosimilar insulin glargine Semglee has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the committee of Medicinal products for Human use of European Medicines Agency.

Semglee 100 units/ml 3 mL prefilled disposable pen for people with diabetes, is the first biosimilar from Biocon and Mylan's joint portfolio to be approved in Europe.

Additionally, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia has also approved biosimilar insulin Glargine Semglee 100 IU/ mL 3 mL prefilled pen for people with diabetes in Australia.

Arun Chandavarkar, CEO & Joint Managing Director of Biocon said, “The approval of Mylan and Biocon’s biosimilar insulin glargine by the European Commission and TGA, Australia are important milestones in our collaborations.”

At 09:54 hrs Biocon was quoting at Rs 609.80, up Rs 7.05, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil