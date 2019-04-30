Biocon falls 2% despite strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Biocon fell more than 2 percent intraday on April 30 despite recording a 64 percent jump in its net profit for the quarter ending March 2019.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the biopharmaceutical company is betting on its forthcoming biosimilar drug launches to boost revenue on the back of the first mover advantage in the price competitive, regulated markets.

“Directionally, we are hoping to maintain our current trajectory in biosimilars. On the margin perspective, we expect to sustain our core strengths”, CEO of Biocon, Arun Chandavarkar told the daily.

“Trastuzumab is a big launch expected because of the patent settlement that our partner Mylan had with Roche. The launch will happen later this year,” he added

At 1114 hrs, Biocon was quoting Rs 606.50, down 2.15 percent on the BSE.