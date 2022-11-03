HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bikaji Foods International IPO: Perfect taste for long-term investment

Jitendra Kumar Gupta & Bharat Gianani   •

Bikaji Foods International is poised for an industry-leading growth, supported by increased capacity utilisation, higher distribution reach and huge scope for gains from the unorganised segment, in the next few years

Bikaji is one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands with an international footprint, [Representative image]
Highlights Reputed snack-manufacturing company, with varied product portfolio and diverse manufacturing base Expanding distribution reach in both core as well as new focus markets Increased capacity utilisation and better margins to provide industry-leading earnings growth Valuations at premium, but justified on strong earnings potential Bikaji Foods International Ltd (BFIL) is the largest maker of Bikaneri Bhujia and the third-largest ethnic snacks company in India. BFIL is poised for an industry-leading growth, supported by increased capacity utilisation, higher distribution reach and huge scope for gains...

