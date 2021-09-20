Bigbloc Construction share price rises 6% on partnership with SCG International Corporation

live bse live

Bigbloc Construction share price rose over 6 percent intraday on September 20 after the company partnered with SCG International Corporation.

Bigbloc Construction and SCG International Corporation announced the signing of an MOU for the purpose of marketing AAC Panels & other building materials, the company said in a release.

A joint collaboration between Bigbloc and SCG is to do joint market survey and premarketing of AAC Panels in India.

Through this collaboration, Bigbloc expects to create a foundation for its business development in the new product Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Panel (AAC Panel), along with other products as well, with the help of SCG as it shall begin the pre-marketing phase of SCG’s products.

Under the agreement, Bigbloc and SCG will share product knowledge, technical support, solutions designing and techno-commercial offerings in order to utilize the best of both Companies.

“We are absolutely elated to announce our inaugural joint collaboration with Siam Cement Group (SCG) with the purpose of entering newer markets and expanding ourselves with our diversified product lines," said Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction.

At 14:50 hrs, Bigbloc Construction was quoting at Rs 117.50, up Rs 4.65, or 4.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 176.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 42.55 on 18 December, 2020 and 08 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.48 percent below its 52-week high and 176.15 percent above its 52-week low.