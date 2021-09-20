MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bigbloc Construction share price rises 6% on partnership with SCG International Corporation

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 176.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 42.55 on 18 December, 2020 and 08 September, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bigbloc Construction share price rose over 6 percent intraday on September 20 after the company partnered with SCG International Corporation.

Bigbloc Construction and SCG International Corporation announced the signing of an MOU for the purpose of marketing AAC Panels & other building materials, the company said in a release.

A joint collaboration between Bigbloc and SCG is to do joint market survey and premarketing of AAC Panels in India.

Through this collaboration, Bigbloc expects to create a foundation for its business development in the new product Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Panel (AAC Panel), along with other products as well, with the help of SCG as it shall begin the pre-marketing phase of SCG’s products.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Under the agreement, Bigbloc and SCG will share product knowledge, technical support, solutions designing and techno-commercial offerings in order to utilize the best of both Companies.

“We are absolutely elated to announce our inaugural joint collaboration with Siam Cement Group (SCG) with the purpose of entering newer markets and expanding ourselves with our diversified product lines," said Narayan Saboo, Chairman, Bigbloc Construction.

At 14:50 hrs, Bigbloc Construction was quoting at Rs 117.50, up Rs 4.65, or 4.12 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 176.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 42.55 on 18 December, 2020 and 08 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.48 percent below its 52-week high and 176.15 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bigbloc Construction #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 20, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.