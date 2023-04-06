 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big cheer for the real estate industry: Nifty Realty surges on RBI's rate hike pause

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

All major banks in India have linked their housing loans with the repo rate, allowing faster transmission of policy rates. But despite EMIs going up, India's real estate sector has managed to maintain its growth rate.

RBI’s decision to pause its rate hike cycle is supportive of economic growth, said experts

After six back-to-back repo rate hikes, RBI has pressed the pause button and this has come as a big positive for the real estate industry. Nifty Realty surged over 2 percent after RBI Governor's announcement to hold the repo rate at 6.5 percent.

"The sector has weathered multiple home loan interest rate increases from a low of 6.5 percent to 8.75 percent. Therefore, a pause in any further rise in the lending rates should support the existing growth momentum in the housing sector," Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said.

At 11:30 am, shares of Puravankara, DB Realty, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty and DLF were trading 2-6 percent higher.

