 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BHEL, Titagarh Wagons shares gain 2% each as consortium wins order from Indian Railways

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Titagarh Wagons touched a 52-week high of Rs 310.

BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium received an order for supply of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat Trains.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) each gained 2 percent in early trading on April 12th after the consortium was awarded an order to supply Vande Bharat trains to Indian Railways.

Technology Partner, a consortium formed by BHEL and Titagarh Wagons, has received an order to supply 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains within 72 months.

The consortium will undertake comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Catch all the market action on our live blog