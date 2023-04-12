BHEL, Titagarh Wagons shares gain 2% each as consortium wins order from Indian Railways

Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) each gained 2 percent in early trading on April 12th after the consortium was awarded an order to supply Vande Bharat trains to Indian Railways.

Technology Partner, a consortium formed by BHEL and Titagarh Wagons, has received an order to supply 80 sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains within 72 months.

The consortium will undertake comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The agreement included a manufacturing cum maintenance agreement for Vande Bharat Trainsets including the upgradation of Government manufacturing units and Trainset depots. The rate is Rs 120 crore per train. An additional order for AMC has also been placed for 35 years. At 09:22 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 73.40, up Rs 1.46, or 2.03 percent on the BSE. Titagarh Wagons touched a 52-week high of Rs 310 and was quoting at Rs 295.65, up Rs 7.70, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News