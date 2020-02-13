BHEL share price up nearly 2% on defence pact with Russian firm

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on February 13 after the company signed an MoU with a Russian firm.

The company has signed an MoU with Joint Stock Company Rosoboronexport, Russia during the 5th India-Russia Military Industrial Conference held in Lucknow.

The aim of the MoU is to cooperate and undertake joint projects and operations for defence systems.

This will help in leveraging BHEL's strength/capabilities in the defence sector in association with Russian OEMs under the 'Make in India' initiative and offer indigenous support and solutions to the Indian Defence Forces.

At 11:09 hrs, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 37.00, up Rs 0.65, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.