BHEL share price rises 7% on order from Goa Shipyard

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 79.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on 09 June, 2021 and 16 October, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose nearly 7 percent after the company won an order from Goa Shipyard for warship gun mount.

"Goa Shipyard has placed a maiden order on Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for the supply of an upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), the Main gun onboard most Warships of the Indian Navy," company said in its press release.

The order envisages supply, installation and commissioning of the entire system - upgraded SRGM and accessories for Triput Class Frigates of the Indian Navy, which will be manufactured by the Haridwar unit of BHEL.

BHEL has established dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities at its manufacturing plants, for production, installation & commissioning and lifecycle support of various products and components.

At 12:01 hrs, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 60.35, up Rs 3.45, or 6.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 79.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on 09 June, 2021 and 16 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.21 percent below its 52-week high and 125.23 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 28, 2021 12:30 pm

