English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

BHEL share price rises 7% on emerging as lowest bidder for Nuclear Power Corp project

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 56.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.20 on March 10, 2021 and March 25, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose more than 7 percent in the early trade on March 18 after the state-owned company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Nuclear Power Corporation of India project.

"In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (~ Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects," the company said in a press release.

PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 of the 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets (10x220 MWe + 2x540 MWe) with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.

These sets have continuously been exhibiting good performance with Kaiga Unit -1 creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.

Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2x700 MWe steam turbine generator sets each for Kakrapar atomic power plant (Unit 3&4) and Rawatbhata atomic power plant (Unit 7&8).

Close

Related stories

BHEL has been a supplier of critical equipment and services for India’s nuclear programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities already been set up, the company said.

In the last week, the Indian Navy placed an order for two super rapid gun mounts, main guns standardised for all warships of the navy.

bhel

At 0920 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 53.20, up Rs 3.10, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 56.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.20 on March 10, 2021 and March 25, 2020, respectively. It is trading 5.84 percent below its 52-week high and 177.08 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Heavy Electricals #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 18, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

Future Wise | How does India's first fully online school work?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.