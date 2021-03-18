BHEL share price rises 7% on emerging as lowest bidder for Nuclear Power Corp project

live bse live

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose more than 7 percent in the early trade on March 18 after the state-owned company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Nuclear Power Corporation of India project.

"In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (~ Rs 10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects," the company said in a press release.

PHWRs (Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors) are the mainstay of the Indian Nuclear Power Programme and 12 of the 18 operating PHWRs of NPCIL are equipped with BHEL-supplied steam turbine generator sets (10x220 MWe + 2x540 MWe) with the balance from Canada and Ukraine.

These sets have continuously been exhibiting good performance with Kaiga Unit -1 creating a world record of uninterrupted operation for 962 days.

Additionally, BHEL has already supplied 2x700 MWe steam turbine generator sets each for Kakrapar atomic power plant (Unit 3&4) and Rawatbhata atomic power plant (Unit 7&8).

BHEL has been a supplier of critical equipment and services for India’s nuclear programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities already been set up, the company said.

In the last week, the Indian Navy placed an order for two super rapid gun mounts, main guns standardised for all warships of the navy.

At 0920 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 53.20, up Rs 3.10, or 6.19 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 56.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 19.20 on March 10, 2021 and March 25, 2020, respectively. It is trading 5.84 percent below its 52-week high and 177.08 percent above its 52-week low.