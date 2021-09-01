MARKET NEWS

BHEL share price rises 5% on winning Rs 10,800-crore order from NPCIL

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 79.50 and on June 9, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on October 16, 2020

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose over 5 percent inatraday on September 1 after the company won an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL, the public sector company has said.

Six orders received from NPCIL on August 30 involve the setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana and another two at Kaiga, Karnataka, it added.

Goldman Sachs has maintained a "sell" rating on the stock with a target at Rs 23 per share.

The last few years have been disappointing for the PSU following weak execution, high fixed costs and COVID disruptions. The focus on cost-rationalisation and cash collection, however, is generating results, the research firm said.

There is only so much that the company can do on these fronts as fundamental issues are a lack of opportunities on thermal power, research firm added.

At 1510 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 55.00, up Rs 2.45, or 4.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 79.50 and on June 9, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 26.75 on October 16, 2020. It is trading 30.82 percent below its 52-week high and 105.61 percent above its 52-week low.
Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

