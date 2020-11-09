BHEL share price falls 2% on Q2 loss; Motilal Oswal maintains sell

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price shed 2 percent intraday on November 9 after the company posted losses in the quarter ended September 2020.

Company's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended September 2020 was at Rs 552.38 crore against profit of Rs 120.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was down 40.6% at Rs 3695.96 crore versus Rs 6226.90 crore.

According to Motilal Oswal, BHEL continues to struggle on account of a weak ordering environment in the Power sector, high receivables of ~ Rs 349 bn, and high FY20 employee cost at ~25% of sales.

In FY20, working capital deteriorated to 99% of sales, from 65% in FY19, weighed by higher inventory, slow movement in receivables, and poor execution.

It expect BHEL to report operating-level loss in FY21E. While orders are few and far between, the pricing environment remains highly competitive, limiting scope for margin expansion.

While the company has received an Expression of Interest (EoI) from three major OEMs regarding its ongoing diversification drive, it believe any material financial impact is still some time away. Motilal Oswal maintain sell rating, with target price of Rs 22 (15x FY22E EPS).

