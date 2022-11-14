 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHEL share price dips after Goldman Sachs retains 'sell', foresees 57% downside

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Goldman Sachs said the results were weak as the path to profitability remained uncertain but added that it expected the company to turn profitable in FY24.

The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) declined almost 6 percent in the morning session on November 14 after Goldman Sachs retained the "sell" call on the stock.

The state-run power equipment manufacturer on November 11 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.1 crore for the September quarter on the back of the rise in other income.

BHEL’s income from sales increased marginally to Rs 4,927.95 crore, from Rs 4,910.62 crore, a regulatory filing showed. However, the company witnessed an over three-fold rise in its other income at Rs 216.17 crore in the second quarter of FY23, taking the total income to Rs 5,418.74 crore, reports said.

The company's total income rose 4.2 percent from Rs 5,197.25 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The rise in income was also supported by sales growth in the power segment. The power segment witnessed a 6.36 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 3,814.35 crore. Industrial sales, however, declined nearly 16 percent to Rs 1,113.60 crore during the July-September.

