BHEL share price dips after Goldman Sachs retains 'sell', foresees 57% downside

The share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) declined almost 6 percent in the morning session on November 14 after Goldman Sachs retained the "sell" call on the stock.

The state-run power equipment manufacturer on November 11 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.1 crore for the September quarter on the back of the rise in other income.

BHEL’s income from sales increased marginally to Rs 4,927.95 crore, from Rs 4,910.62 crore, a regulatory filing showed. However, the company witnessed an over three-fold rise in its other income at Rs 216.17 crore in the second quarter of FY23, taking the total income to Rs 5,418.74 crore, reports said.

The company's total income rose 4.2 percent from Rs 5,197.25 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The rise in income was also supported by sales growth in the power segment. The power segment witnessed a 6.36 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 3,814.35 crore. Industrial sales, however, declined nearly 16 percent to Rs 1,113.60 crore during the July-September.

On a standalone basis, BHEL reported a net profit of Rs 10.29 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 67.49 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. The total income on standalone basis was Rs 5,427.07 crore, 4.64 percent higher from the previous year.

At 09.45 am, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 70.10, down Rs 4.30, or 5.78 percent, on BSE.

Global research firm Goldman Sachs maintained the "sell" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 30 a share, a downside of over 57 percent from the current market price.

The brokerage firm is of the view that results were weak as the path to profitability is still uncertain. "Lack of opportunities on thermal power while diversification away from its key segment is likely to be gradual. We expect the company to turn profitable in FY24," it added.

