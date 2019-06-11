App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BHEL rises 2% on order wins worth Rs 440 crore

The order is valued at over Rs 440 crore, which has been placed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company won an order worth Rs 400 crore.

The company has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).



Earlier, the company has successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam, showcasing its capability in efficiently erecting equipment designed and manufactured by other suppliers.

At 11:49 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 69.30, up Rs 1.10, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 83.25 and 52-week low Rs 56.25 on 07 September, 2018 and 05 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.82 percent below its 52-week high and 23.11 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:55 am

