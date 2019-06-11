BHEL rises 2% on order wins worth Rs 440 crore

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company won an order worth Rs 400 crore.

The company has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).

The order is valued at over Rs 440 crore, which has been placed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

Earlier, the company has successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam, showcasing its capability in efficiently erecting equipment designed and manufactured by other suppliers.

At 11:49 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 69.30, up Rs 1.10, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 83.25 and 52-week low Rs 56.25 on 07 September, 2018 and 05 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.82 percent below its 52-week high and 23.11 percent above its 52-week low.

