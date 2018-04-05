BHEL rises 2% on commissioning 330 MW Kishanganga HEP in J&K

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 2.3 percent intraday Thursday on commissioning 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric project (HEP) in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

The company commissioned the third 110 MW hydro generating unit, of 330 MW HEP in J&K. The first and second units of the project were also recently commissioned in the month of March 2018.

All the three units of Kishanganga HEP have been commissioned within a short span of 18 days.

The project developed by NHPC, located on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of the river Jhelum, in Bandipora district of J&K.

The 3x110 MW Kishanganga HEP will be able to generate 1,350 Million Units (MU) of clean electricity annually, facilitating reduction of greenhouse emissions.

The project comprising design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of Vertical Shaft Pelton Turbines and matching synchronous Generators, Controls & Monitoring (SCADA) System along with electrical and mechanical auxiliaries.

The equipment was supplied from company's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru while the execution of works on site was carried out by the company's Power Sector Northern Region division and Transmission Business Group.

In the state of J&K, BHEL has so far commissioned 33 Hydro sets with a cumulative capacity of 1,477 MW.

The company is presently executing hydroelectric projects of more than 2,700 MW in the country and 2,940 MW in Bhutan which are under various stages of implementation.

At 10:04 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 86.70, up Rs 1.70, or 2 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil