BHEL jumps nearly 4% after bagging Rs 1,600-crore order

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) jumped nearly 4 percent from their 52-week low of Rs 42.35, touched in the early hours of October 9, after the company received a Rs 1,600-crore order.

The company has bagged an order for turbine generator (TG) and associated packages for the greenfield 2x660 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The order has been given by THDC India, which is a joint venture of governments of India and Uttar Pradesh.

The work will include designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing and commissioning of the TG and associated packages for the supercritical power project.

At 1347 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 43.40, up Rs 0.60, or 1.40 percent, on the BSE.