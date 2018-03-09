BHEL gains 3% on Rs 11,700 crore order win

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 3 percent intraday Friday as company won Rs 11,700 crore order for setting up a 3x800 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

The order for setting up the 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Station Expansion, Phase-I (3x 800 MW) has been placed on BHEL by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (PVUNL - a subsidiary of NTPC, in Joint Venture with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam).

Key equipment for the project will be manufactured BHEL's Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal, Bengaluru and Jhansi plants, while the company's Power Sector-Western Region division will be responsible for construction and installation activities at the site.

At 11:53 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 87.25, up Rs 1.25, or 1.45 percent on the BSE.

