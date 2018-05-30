BHEL gains 2% on strong Q4 nos; Deutsche Bank maintains buy with target Rs 130

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained nearly 2 percent intraday Wednesday as company has reported more than double growth in March quarter profit at Rs 457.2 crore, driven by strong operational income.

Profit in the same quarter last fiscal stood at Rs 215.5 crore, the company said in its filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 3.7 percent to Rs 10,144 crore compared to Rs 9,779.5 crore in corresponding period last year.

BHEL said the outstanding orderbook stood at Rs 1.18 lakh crore at the end of March 2018, the highest in last five years.

The state-run company has booked orders worth Rs 40,932 crore in FY18, which grew by 74 percent compared to FY17.

The company board recommended final dividend at 51 percent (Rs 1.02 per share) for FY 2017-18.

The board also approved, subject to approval of Department of Heavy Industry, Government of India, the transfer of BHEL's 51% stake in BHEL Electrical Machines to Government of Kerala.

BHEL Electrical Machines is a subsidiary of BHEL and a joint venture between BHEL (51% stake) and Government of Kerala.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 130

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on BHEL and raised target to Rs 130 from Rs 124 per share.

The company's order inflows were the highest in Q4 and expect strong order to continue from power segment.

It has reiterated company as a preferred midcap industrials pick.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 79

CLSA has maintained sell rating on BHEL and reduce target price to Rs 79 from Rs 89 per share.

The inflows are unsustainable & rise in provisions hurt profit.

The Q4 PAT was impacted by rise in employee costs & one-off higher tax rate. CLSA has cut FY19/20 EPS by 10%.

The strong order inflow supported by chunky orders; meanwhile conversion concern remains. The wage negotiation haunt continues & provisions on receivables add to the bleed, it added

At 10:12 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 84.45, up Rs 0.85, or 1.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil