BHEL gains 2% on receiving orders worth Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of power generation equipment like turbines, boilers, and associated components.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shares were up by 2 percent on August 21st after the company announced an order win from Adani-group subsidiary Mahan Energen worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore. The state-owned company is expected to supply power generating equipment to the latter for an upcoming 2x800 power project at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh.

In a press filing at the exchanges, the company said that it will be supplying heavy equipments such as boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with control and instrumentation mechanism to Mahan Energen. The company said that apart from supplying the said equipments, it will also be supervising and commissioning of the upcoming power project which is based on supercritical technology.

At 1.30 pm on the NSE, the Bharat Heavy Electricals stock was quoting at Rs 100.20, up Rs 2.20, or 2.24 percent. The stock has been witnessing consolidation since July 26th.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company reported a 7.08 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 5,003 crore. Losses for the quarter widened on a yearly basis to 344 crore from Rs 188 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the operating loss stood at Rs 364 crore for the quarter under review.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of power generation equipment like turbines, boilers, and associated components. The company also offers services related to power plant construction, modernization, and maintenance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.