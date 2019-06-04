BHEL gains 2% on order win from Indian Railways

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2 percent intraday Tuesday after company received order from Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has placed an order on BHEL for 25 Broad Gauge 5000 HP AC Electric Locomotives of type WAG-7 with regenerative feature.

The company is the first to develop such a system for these locomotives.

At 12:21 hrs Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 72.65, up Rs 1.10, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 84.35 and 52-week low Rs 56.25 on 31 May, 2018 and 05 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.87 percent below its 52-week high and 29.16 percent above its 52-week low.