    BHEL draws a 50% downside from brokerages despite rise in Q3 profit

    Morgan Stanley believes that EBITDA was below consensus estimates by 65 percent/80 percent, respectively with interest cost up 13 percent QoQ.

    Sandip Das
    February 13, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
    Bharat Heavy Electricals: Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 profit jumps 56.5% YoY to Rs 42.3 crore on strong operating performance. Revenue grows 2.5%. The state-owned power equipment maker has reported a 56.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 42.3 crore for Q3FY23, driven by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 5,263.4 crore increased by 2.5% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 62% YoY to Rs 144.5 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps for the quarter.

    Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were down more than 2 percent in the morning session on February 13 after the company declared its third quarter earnings.

    The state-run engineering firm on February 10 posted a 56.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

    Total income reached Rs 5,353.94 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 5,219.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

    On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4,939.49 crore, compared to Rs 4,918.98 crore in the third quarter. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 31 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 14.26 crore a year back, representing a growth of 117.39 percent. The company posted net expenses of Rs 5,320,84 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 5,206.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.