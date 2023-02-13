BHEL draws a 50% downside from brokerages despite rise in Q3 profit

Bharat Heavy Electricals: Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 profit jumps 56.5% YoY to Rs 42.3 crore on strong operating performance. Revenue grows 2.5%. The state-owned power equipment maker has reported a 56.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 42.3 crore for Q3FY23, driven by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 5,263.4 crore increased by 2.5% over a year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 62% YoY to Rs 144.5 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps for the quarter.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) were down more than 2 percent in the morning session on February 13 after the company declared its third quarter earnings.

The state-run engineering firm on February 10 posted a 56.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income reached Rs 5,353.94 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 5,219.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, BHEL recorded revenue from operations of Rs 4,939.49 crore, compared to Rs 4,918.98 crore in the third quarter. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 31 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 14.26 crore a year back, representing a growth of 117.39 percent. The company posted net expenses of Rs 5,320,84 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 5,206.79 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 10:38am, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 73.80, down Rs 1.55, or 2.06 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 76.55 and an intraday low of Rs 73.45.

Read More

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Global research firm Nomura has a 'neutral' call with target at Rs 79 per share, an upside of 8 percent from current market price. The research firm is of the view that execution is yet to pick-up while gross margin also remains impacted.

"Lower other expenses possibly due to provision reversal leads to positive EBITDA while recent orders appear to be at low gross-margin with margins significantly lower than historical levels. Orders remain weak, although there are significant thermal power prospects over FY24," it said.

Also read: Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as Nifty seems ready for a fresh climb

Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on BHEL with target at Rs 34 per share, an downside of over 50 percent from current level. The brokerage firm believes that EBITDA was below consensus estimates by 65 percent/80 percent, respectively with interest cost up 13 percent on-quarter.

"Industrial revenues were down 21 percent YoY and margin came down 350 bps YoY while new orders were up 1 percent YoY with industrial business accounting for 50 percent of order inflows," it said.

Domestic research and broking firm Prabhudas Lilladher has a sell rating on the stock with target of Rs 36 per share.

"On a standalone basis, revenue of BHEL grew 2.5 percent YoY to Rs 52.6 billion against estimate of Rs 61.6 billion and consensus estimate of Rs 57.2 billion, led by growth in power segment (up 7.2 percent YoY to Rs 39.9 billion), while Industry segment declined 20.8 percent YoY to Rs 9.5 billion," it said.

The company reported a profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 414 million against Rs 202 million, up 104.7 percent YoY, partially aided by lower depreciation. Profit after Tax (PAT) came in at Rs 310 million, partially aided by lower depreciation and lower effective tax rate. At the current market price, the stock is trading at 52.7x/25.5x/22.3x FY23/24/25 and have a 'sell' rating on the stock, the research firm said.

With agency inputs

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​