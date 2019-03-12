Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel slip after stake sell news

Shares of Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel slipped 1-3 percent in the early trade on March 12 after Bharti Airtel said it will sell its stake in Bharti Infratel.

Bharti Airtel plans to sell up to 32 percent stake in Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infra for Rs 289.96 per share.

Nettle Infra is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel will cut its stake to 18.33 percent from current 50.33 percent in the company.

At the time of publishing, Bharti Airtel had recovered and was trading at Rs 335.30, up 0.5 percent and Bharti Infratel was down 1.5 percent, trading at Rs 314.30 at BSE.

