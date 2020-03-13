App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea share prices jump 10-34% on talk of relief package

Telecom stocks have remained under pressure after DoT asked companies to pay the AGR dues at the earliest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea share prices rose 10-34 percent intraday on March 13 after media reports said the government may come out with a relief package for the telecom sector.

The cabinet is likely to have discussed telecom issues and clear some relief measures for the sector, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

Telecom stocks have remained under pressure after the department of telecom asked companies to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at the earliest.

Close

On March 4, the government, citing a Supreme Court order, asked Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telcos to pay the remaining amount without a delay.

As per reports, the government has received about Rs 26,000 crore in AGR payments so far.

At 1124 hours, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 484.85, up Rs 19.90, or 4.28 percent, and Vodafone Idea Limited was quoting at Rs 5.41, up Rs 1.21, or 28.81 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.