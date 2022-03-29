English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for an exclusive roundtable discussion on The Future of FinTech today at 4pm.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bharti Airtel up after buying Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers; Credit Suisse sees 19% upside

    The 4.7 percent stake was bought at Rs 187.88 a share, it told exchanges.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 29, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharti Airtel share price jumped three percent after the company on March 29 said the telecom firm, along with unit Nettle Infrastructure Investments, had bought 12.71 crore shares of Indus Towers from an affiliate of UK’s Vodafone Group Plc for Rs 2,388.05 crore.

    The 4.7 percent stake was bought at Rs 187.88 a share, it told exchanges. This deal comes with the condition that funds be used by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea and be simultaneously remitted to Indus for clearing dues.

    At 12:21 hours, Bharti Airtel was trading at Rs 754.95, up Rs 21.60 or 2.95 percent on NSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 762.85 and an intraday low of Rs 737.05.

    Recently, Bharti Airtel prepaid Rs 8,815 crore of spectrum dues to cut down on interest expenses. This was the second such prepayment by the firm in the last three months.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    Over the last four months, the company has cleared Rs 24,334 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities ahead of scheduled maturities. These liabilities carried an interest rate of 10 percent. Airtel now has spectrum dues of around Rs 67,000 crore and adjusted gross revenue dues of Rs 25,000 crore.

    Global research firm Credit Suisse has retained an outperform call on the stock with a target of Rs 900, an upside of 19 percent. The brokerage believes that the company is well positioned to be one of the leading integrated telcos in India. "TAM for emerging enterprise production offerings to post 25% CAGR by 2025," it said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 12:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.