Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel top loser on Sensex post Jefferies downgrade

Jefferies also cut its price target to Rs 270 from Rs 280.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Bharti Airtel fell 3.3 percent intraday Friday after Jefferies downgraded the stock to underperform from hold rating.

The stock is the top losers on the Sensex.

Jefferies also cut its price target to Rs 270 from Rs 280.

At 14:56 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 336, down Rs 6.85, or 2 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 429 and 52-week low Rs 277 on 15 March, 2018 and 22 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.68 percent below its 52-week high and 21.3 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 03:04 pm

