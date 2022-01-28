MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with Cred Avenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bharti Airtel surges then pares gains as Google to buy $700 million stake

    Besides the near $700-million stake purchase, Google will also invest up to $300 million towards implementing various commercial agreements which will include investments in scaling Airtel’s offerings

    Mumbai / January 28, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Bharti Airtel jumped as much as 6 percent in trade on January 28 after the company announced a strategic partnership with US technology giant Google. However, they pared most of the gains to trade 0.7 percent higher at Rs. 711.8 on the National Stock Exchange at 09:34 AM.

    Bharti Airtel will issue 71.2 million shares of the company to Google on a preferential basis at Rs. 734 apiece, which is a premium of 4 percent to the closing price on January 27. The preferential allotment of equity shares will see Google own a 1.28 percent stake in the country’s second-largest telecom operator, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Besides the near $700-million stake purchase, Google will also invest up to $300 million towards implementing various commercial agreements which will include investments in scaling Airtel’s offerings.

    “As a part of its first commercial agreement, Airtel and Google will work together to build on Airtel’s extensive offerings that covers a range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via innovative affordability programs,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

    The telecom operator also hinted at a possible collaboration on affordable smartphone on the lines of rival Reliance Jio Infocomm’s JioPhone Next. “The companies will continue to explore further opportunities to bring down the barriers of owning a smartphone across a range of price points, in partnership with various device manufacturers,” Bharti Airtel said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Bharti Airtel said that it will also be scaling up the deployment of Google’s network virtualization solutions and potentially co-create India-specific network domain use-cases for 5G network.

    “Our commercial and equity investment in Airtel is a continuation of our Google for India Digitization Fund's efforts to increase access to smartphones, enhance connectivity to support new business models, and help companies on their digital transformation journey,” said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google and Alphabet.
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel Limited #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.