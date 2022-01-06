MARKET NEWS

English
Bharti Airtel stock gains on signing pact with Hughes for satellite broadband services

The agreement, announced in May 2019, has got all statutory approvals, including those from the NCLT and telecom department, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
 
 
Bharti Airtel emerged as the top Sensex gainer, adding over 2 percent intraday on January 6, after the telecom major formed a joint venture with Hughes Communications for satellite broadband services.

The agreement, announced in May 2019, has got all statutory approvals, including those from the NCLT and telecom department, the company said in an exchange filing.

"With the combined capabilities, customers will get access to next-generation satellite connectivity backed by proven enterprise grade security and service support," said Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO, Airtel Business.

At 12:49pm, Bharti  Airtel traded at Rs 715.45 apiece, up 2.20 percent on the BSE, while the  benchmark Sensex was down 776.28 points or 1.29% at 59,446.87. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 716.75 and an intraday low of Rs 700.20.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 359,857 shares, compared to its five day average of 140,740 shares, an increase of 155.69 percent.

Research and broking firm ICICI Direct in its research report has retained 'buy' call on the stock with target of Rs 860 per share, an upside of 20 percent from current market price.

"Bharti Airtel recently announced a tariff hike in its prepaid segment with ~20% tariff hike across the board, ~25% hike in base entry level 2G tariff (from Rs 79 to Rs 99). We expect the tariff hike to result in wireless revenues run rate increasing by ~19%. Furthermore, assuming conservative pass through of ~75% to EBITDA, the wireless EBITDA is expected to rise by ~29% from current levels. Most importantly, it would push RoCEs to a decent double digit in FY23E," it said.

"Favourable industry structure of three players (two being strong), government relief – (moratorium on AGR/spectrum dues, lowering bank guarantee needs, rationalising AGR definition, increasing spectrum term, etc) along with tariff hike and fund raise puts Airtel in a sweet spot to maintain its relative strength among peers with a formidable digital ecosystem offering. Other triggers include relative market share gain from VIL, given its stressed balance sheet and long term potential driven by growth opportunity from 5G, it added.

"We remain constructive on Airtel and maintain buy rating with an target price of Rs 860," the brokerage firm said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 6, 2022 12:52 pm

