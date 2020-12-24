MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharti Airtel shares rise 2% on adding new 36 lakh users in October; Axis Securities gives a target of Rs 676

The company had added over 36 lakh new users in October, according to the monthly subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 09:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel share price gained over 2 percent in the morning session on December 24 after the telecom major added over 36 lakh users in the month of October.

Bharti Airtel continued adding subscribers to its network in the month of October beating Reliance Jio for the third straight month, taking its user base to 33.02 crore. The company had added over 36 lakh new users in October, according to the monthly subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The total broadband subscriber base grew 1.17 percent MoM reaching 7,348 crore. Broadband market share (wired and wireline) of Bharti Airtel was 23.17 percent.

The stock was trading at Rs 520.90, up Rs 13.55, or 2.67 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 521.00 and an intraday low of Rs 515.15.

Domestic research firm Axis Securities has a buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 676 per share. This equates to an upside of 30 percent from current levels.

Close

Related stories

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:58 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; Oxford vaccine may be effective against new strain, says AstraZeneca

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.