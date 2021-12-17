MARKET NEWS

English
Bharti Airtel shares drop 3% on prepayment of Rs 15,519 crore for deferred spectrum liabilities

Bharti estimates that the prepayment will result in interest cost savings of at least Rs 3,400 crore

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Bharti Airtel share price slumped 3 percent intraday to Rs 661.30 on December 17 after the company made an advanced payment of Rs 15,519 crore to clear all its deferred liabilities for the spectrum it acquired in 2014.


Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 15,519 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards prepayment of the entire deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2014,” the company said in a statement.


The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for a consideration of Rs 19,051 crore in the 2014 auction, it mentioned.


These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY2026-2027 to 2031-2032 and carried an interest rate of 10 percent (the highest rate among the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of more than seven years.


Bharti estimates that the prepayment will probably result in interest cost savings of at least Rs 3,400 crore over the residual life for fully substituted capital.

Airtel continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure. The company welcomes the telecom department’s decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction. This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows, company said.


At 1:12pm, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 668.00, down Rs 14.20, or 2.08 percent, on the BSE.


The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 781.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 471.50 on November 24, 2021, and on December 21, 2020, respectively. It is now trading 14.57 percent below its 52-week high and 41.68 percent above its 52-week low.

In the last one year, the stock price rose more than 30 percent.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:33 pm

