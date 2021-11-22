Bharti Airtel share price touches 52-week high on revision of prepaid mobile tariffs

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharti Airtel share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 749.15, rising 5 percent in the early trade on November 22, after the company had announced revised mobile tariffs for the prepaid customers.

Bharti Airtel announced revised mobile tariffs for the prepaid plan. The company has hiked prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent effective November 26, company said in the release.

Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model, company added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

"We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India," it further said.

"Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly our new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021," it added.

At 09:20 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 747.85, up Rs 33.65, or 4.71 percent on the BSE.