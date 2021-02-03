MARKET NEWS

Bharti Airtel share price touched 52-week high ahead of December quarter result

The numbers are likely to be mixed with some hits on yearly basis and misses on a quarterly basis.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
 
 
Bharti Airtel share price touched 52-week high of Rs 619, rising over 3 percent intraday on February 3, ahead of the company's December quarter result announcement.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel will report its earnings today where brokerages suggest watching out for commentary on spectrum renewal and 5G.

The numbers are likely to be mixed with some hits on yearly basis and misses on a quarterly basis.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a 21.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the company's December quarter revenue. EBITDA may jump 30.2 percent YoY, said the brokerage.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the company is likely to have benefitted from (1) sustained gain in subscriber market share (as reported by TRAI for October as well), and (2) higher 4G adoption underpinned by a recovery in smartphone sales.

At 12:03 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 617.65, up Rs 18.30, or 3.05 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 3, 2021 12:35 pm

