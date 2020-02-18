Bharti Airtel share price slips even as it pays AGR dues; CLSA maintains buy

Bharti Airtel share price slipped 1 percent in early trade on February 18 after the company made payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

On February 17, the company paid an amount of Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT which includes an amount on behalf of Telenor India, merged with the company; and Rs 500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary company.

The company is in the process of completing self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court.

The DoT, on February 14, ordered telecom companies including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before February 14 midnight.

The DoT calculated that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others owe as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues, including penalties and interest, while non-telecom firms, who had taken some licence from it, owed another Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

CLSA has maintained buy call and raised target to Rs 680 from Rs 630 per share.

Factor in 50 percent of AGR dues risk in our valuations and given changing industry dynamics, raise 4G & subscriber forecasts by 7-14 percent, said CLSA.

At 09:24 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 563.50, down Rs 1.50, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.