App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel share price slips even as it pays AGR dues; CLSA maintains buy

CLSA has maintained buy call and raised target to Rs 680 from Rs 630 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel share price slipped 1 percent in early trade on February 18 after the company made payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

On February 17, the company paid an amount of Rs 10,000 crore to the DoT which includes an amount on behalf of Telenor India, merged with the company; and Rs 500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary company.

The company is in the process of completing self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court.

Close

The DoT, on February 14, ordered telecom companies including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues before February 14 midnight.

related news

The DoT calculated that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others owe as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues, including penalties and interest, while non-telecom firms, who had taken some licence from it, owed another Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

CLSA has maintained buy call and raised target to Rs 680 from Rs 630 per share.

Factor in 50 percent of AGR dues risk in our valuations and given changing industry dynamics, raise 4G & subscriber forecasts by 7-14 percent, said CLSA.

At 09:24 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 563.50, down Rs 1.50, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.