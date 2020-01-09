App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel share price rises 3% on launch of QIP

The special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bharti Airtel share price added 3 percent intraday on January 9 after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion.

The special committee of directors for fundraising of the company at its meeting held on January 08, 2020, approved the issue of equity shares on a QIP, the company said in a release.

The special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.

The committee may, at its absolute discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price.

The committee also approved the issue of FCCBs of an aggregate amount of upto $1 billion.

Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB-'/RWN' rating to the proposed issuance of FCCBs by the Company.

At 09:48 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 464.85, up Rs 5.90, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks

