Bharti Airtel share price rises 3% on launch of QIP

Bharti Airtel share price added 3 percent intraday on January 9 after the company launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) worth $2 billion.
The special committee of directors for fundraising of the company at its meeting held on January 08, 2020, approved the issue of equity shares on a QIP, the company said in a release.
The special committee of directors has fixed a floor price of Rs 452.09 per share.
The committee may, at its absolute discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price.
The committee also approved the issue of FCCBs of an aggregate amount of upto $1 billion.
Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB-'/RWN' rating to the proposed issuance of FCCBs by the Company.At 09:48 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 464.85, up Rs 5.90, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.