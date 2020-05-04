App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Airtel share price jumps 3% after 4G deal with Nokia, volumes surge 77%

The scrip was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 3,09,38,299 shares being traded.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom major Bharti Airtel share prices jumped over 4 percent intraday on May 4 after Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia had announced signing a deal worth Rs 7,500 crore with the telecom service provider to enhance the mobile operator’s network capacity in nine circles across the country.

The stock was trading close to its all-time high of Rs 569 per share and was quoting at Rs 531.00, up Rs 16.65, or 3.24 percent at 14:40 hours. It witnessed spurt in volume by more than 2.00 times and was trading with volumes of 891,425 shares, compared to its five day average of 501,323 shares, an increase of 77.81 percent.

“The Company already has a long term strategic partnership with Nokia since a decade for enhancement of the network capacity of its networks, amongst others. As a part of its ongoing business requirements, the Company has renewed and enhanced its on-going relationship with Nokia to boost its network capacity and customer experience,” Bharti Airtel said in exchange filing.

Close

The scrip was one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of value with 3,09,38,299 shares being traded.

related news

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne Bharti Airtel has shown strong momentum with price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Capture

The company has zero promoter pledge, and the book value is also improving for the last 2 years.

In terms of technical rating on Moneycontrol, it is very bullish.

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking recommends buying Bharti Airtel with target price at Rs 560, an upside of 9 percent. He is of the view that the stock has been consolidating above the 50 and 89-EMA for the last few sessions and has now broken above this consolidation on the upside, confirming a continuation pattern known as ‘Pennant’. The momentum oscillator RSI is pointing northward after the recent dip, supporting the buy call.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

COVID-19 impact: Here's why Indian banks won't come out of 'abyss' anytime soon

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Despite lockdown, environment ministry’s expert panels race to clear projects, sometimes in 10 minutes

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Crowds flout social distancing norms as liquor shops open in non-containment zones

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.