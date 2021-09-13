MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharti Airtel share price hits fresh record high after global brokerage retains buy, raises target price

The telecom major may see an EBITDA growth of 24% by FY24. Jio’s rising inactive subs and reduced tariff discounts lower the risk of disruption, CLSA said.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST
File image

File image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel share price traded in the green in the morning session on September 13 after global research firm CLSA retained buy rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 825 per share.

"The telecom firm had an 18x jump in data usage. ARPU is up 46% from lows and we expect it to rise to Rs 199," the brokerage firm said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The telecom major may see an EBITDA growth of 24% by FY24. Jio’s rising inactive subs and reduced tariff discounts lowers the risk of disruption, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The stock was trading at Rs 688.10, up Rs 1.80, or 0.26 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 692.85. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 692.85 and an intraday low of Rs 686.15.

Close

Related stories

International rating agency S&P on September 9 maintained Bharti Airtel's credit rating of "BBB-", and upgraded outlook to stable from negative, indicating the company's improved financial status and ability to pay back debt.

S&P said Bharti Airtel's Indian mobile segment is likely to continue growing at a healthy rate, but there is the absence of across-the-board tariff hikes and is taking place at a slower pace than in fiscal 2021.

The agency said India's 5G roadmap and Bharti Airtel's corresponding 5G spectrum investments remain uncertain. The board of the company last month approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore through the rights issue.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 13, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.