PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharti Airtel share price gains after CLSA retains 'buy'

Motilal Oswal, too, has a 'buy' on the stock, with the target at Rs 650 against CLSA's Rs 715 per share.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 04:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharti Airtel share price traded in the green after CLSA maintained its "buy" call on the stock with the target at Rs 715 per share. The research firm is of the view that the telecom major was not following in the footsteps of Vodafone Idea to hike postpaid tariff, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

Bharti Airtel has been gaining subscribers and increasing revenue market share. CLSA believes that with intensifying market-share battle, sector floor tariffs would be preferred. Even if the telecom company does not lead in hikes, it had best flowthrough of December increases, it said.

Bharti Airtel's ARPU is at a 12-24 percent premium to its peers, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 506.70, up Rs 1.50, or 0.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 508.25 and an intraday low of Rs 502.40.

The telecom overtook Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years. Bharti Airtel led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. Reliance Jio added 1.46 million subscribers during the period.

Close

Related stories

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, too,  has a "buy" on the stock, with the target at Rs 650. It assigned EV/EBITDA of 11x to the India business and 6x to the Africa business on FY22E basis and expects Bharti Airtel to generate post-interest FCF of Rs 6,400 crore in FY22E after factoring in spectrum renewal cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 11, 2020 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.