Bharti Airtel share price gains after CLSA retains 'buy'

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharti Airtel share price traded in the green after CLSA maintained its "buy" call on the stock with the target at Rs 715 per share. The research firm is of the view that the telecom major was not following in the footsteps of Vodafone Idea to hike postpaid tariff, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

Bharti Airtel has been gaining subscribers and increasing revenue market share. CLSA believes that with intensifying market-share battle, sector floor tariffs would be preferred. Even if the telecom company does not lead in hikes, it had best flowthrough of December increases, it said.

Bharti Airtel's ARPU is at a 12-24 percent premium to its peers, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 506.70, up Rs 1.50, or 0.30 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 508.25 and an intraday low of Rs 502.40.

The telecom overtook Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September after a gap of four years. Bharti Airtel led mobile subscriber growth in September 2020 with a net addition of 3.77 million new customers. Reliance Jio added 1.46 million subscribers during the period.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, too, has a "buy" on the stock, with the target at Rs 650. It assigned EV/EBITDA of 11x to the India business and 6x to the Africa business on FY22E basis and expects Bharti Airtel to generate post-interest FCF of Rs 6,400 crore in FY22E after factoring in spectrum renewal cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.