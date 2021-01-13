Bharti Airtel share price gains 6% on downstream investments approval

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bharti Airtel share price added 6 percent in early trade on January 13 after the company received approvals for its downstream investments.

"In compliance of the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments," company said in a release.

Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100% with immediate effect, it added.

CLSA

CLSA has maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 730 per share. It is the pick in the three-player sector.

In 2020, despite Jio gaining 4 ppt revenue market share to 37%, the company gained 2 ppt to 32%. In 2021, 35% growth in Airtel’s data subscribers & tariff hikes will lead to continued growth.

Its gearing is comfortable at 2.9x EBITDA ahead of the March spectrum auction. Its rising FCF, potential AGR relief & Indus Towers stake sales could help deleveraging.

CLSA forecasted a consolidated EBITDA CAGR of 16% over FY21-23. The stock is inexpensive at a 10% discount to its five-year average EV/EBITDA, reported CNBC-TV18

Morgan Stanley

Research house kept overweight call with a target of Rs 680 per share. It has got approval for enhancing FPI limits for its subsidiary companies. It will be initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit to 100% and that could help reverse underperformance that followed the August 2020 rebalancing, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:22 hrs, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 591.20, up Rs 25.45, or 4.50 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 611.70 and 52-week low Rs 381.05 on 20 May 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.35 percent below its 52-week high and 55.15 percent above its 52-week low.