Bharti Airtel raises entry-level pricing of prepaid plans; share price up 5%

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 623 and a 52-week low of Rs 394.05 on 04 February, 2021 and 19 October, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
July 28, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Bharti Airtel share price added over 5 percent on July 28 after the company raised the entry-level pricing of its prepaid plans.

With a focus on improving realisation, Airtel on Wednesday announced revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 percent.

The telecom operator said it has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge. The company's prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data, Airtel said in a statement.

"This change is in line with the company's focus on offering superior connectivity solutions. Airtel customers on entry-level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance," Airtel said.

The revision will be effective from July 29, 2021.

The Rs 79 plan packs in Rs 64 talk time, and 200 MB data, with a validity of 28 days.

"The company is increasing tariffs rate for the enterprise segment ( which account for around 60% of the company’s postpaid users) which would boost overall average ARPU for BAL," said Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking.

"Going forward, we expect BAL to report healthy top-line & bottom-line growth on the back of a strong brand, growth in customer additions, and improvement in ARPU. Hence, we are positive on the stock," he added.

At close, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 567.9, up Rs 27.35, or 5.06 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 623 and a 52-week low of Rs 394.05 on 04 February 2021 and 19 October 2020, respectively.

With inputs from PTI
Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #top buzzing stocks
first published: Jul 28, 2021 03:36 pm

