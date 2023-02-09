Bharti Airtel posts 91% jump in Q3 net profit; here's what brokerages recommend

Shares of Bharti Airtel are likely to be in focus on February 9, as the telecom giant declared its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

Bharti Airtel reported 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 830 crore in same quarter of the previous year, helped by improved realisation and strong 4G customer additions during the year.

However, the net profit declined 26 percent sequentially.

Bharti Airtel's Q3 profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent YoY growth in the given quarter.

Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, the revenue advanced 4 percent, the telecom giant said in a stock exchange filing.

Prabhudas Lilladher Maintain buy at SOTP based price target of Rs 1,009 Broking house lowered its FY23-25E earnings by 15%/23%/2% even as we 1) lower ARPU growth by 3-9%, given delays in pricing action 2) factor increase in mobile subscriber count by 1-3% and 3) higher depreciation charges by 2-5% Remain structurally positive on Indian telecom and Bharti given consolidation in the sector which may lead to regular tariff hikes. Morgan Stanley Research firm has kept overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 860 per share. Company management reiterated their outlook on industry repair. The capex intensity to be similar over 3-year period and net debt to come down, reported CNBC-TV18. Sharekhan Maintain buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,010 Sharekhan continue to prefer Bharti Airtel, given the company's industry' leading ARPUs, growing 4G subscriber mix, healthy network capacity, and strong free cash flow (FCF) generation At the CMP, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 9.8x/8.4x its FY2023E/FY2024E EV/EBITDA

Moneycontrol News