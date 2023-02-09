English
    Bharti Airtel posts 91% jump in Q3 net profit; here's what brokerages recommend

    Bharti Airtel: Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    Shares of Bharti Airtel are likely to be in focus on February 9, as the telecom giant declared its quarterly numbers on Wednesday.

    Bharti Airtel reported 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 830 crore in same quarter of the previous year, helped by improved realisation and strong 4G customer additions during the year.

    However, the net profit declined 26 percent sequentially.

    Bharti Airtel's Q3 profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent YoY growth in the given quarter.