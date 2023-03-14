 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bharti Airtel inches up as Morgan Stanley stays overweight, expects 11% upside

Sandip Das
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Morgan Stanley expects tariff hike to be 1.3-1.5 percent accretive to revenues of the company's India mobile business while it added that potential 4G tariff hikes and accelerated market share gains are the key triggers.

Bharti Airtel

The Bharti Airtel share price edged higher in the opening session on March 14 after Morgan Stanley retained its 'overweight' stance on the stock.

The global research firm expects the telecom stock to reach a target of Rs 860 per share, an upside of 11 percent from the current market price.

At 9:48am, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 772.40, up Rs 6.65, or 0.87 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 776.25 and an intraday low of Rs 764.90. The scrip was trading with volumes of 317,836 shares, compared to its five day average of 84,613 shares, an increase of 275.64 percent.

The telecom service provider has rolled out higher minimum recharge plans in the remaining three circles and has been the first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher, according to Morgan Stanley.