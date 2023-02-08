 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel gets 'buy' tag from global brokerages after 92% spike in Q3 profit

Its India average revenue per user (ARPU) per month was at Rs 193 during the quarter, the company said, rising 2 percent sequentially and 18 percent annually.

Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 18,601 crore during the quarter, up 25 percent on-year and 5 percent on-quarter. EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 52.0 percent as against 49.9 percent in the corresponding quarter last year and 51.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Shares of Bharti Airtel were in focus this morning, a day after the company declared its December quarter earnings.

India’s second-largest telecom company recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.

However, sequentially, the telecom major saw a drop of 26 percent in net profit. The reported profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent on-year growth for the third quarter.

Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up 4 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.