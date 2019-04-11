Bharti Airtel gains 2% as co fixed record date for right issue

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained more than 2 percent intraday Thursday as company fixed a record date for its right issue.

The special committee of directors for fund raising at its meeting held on April 10, 2019, has fixed the April 24 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue, as per company BSE filing.

The company approved the issue of equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders for an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,50,000 million.

At 09:55 hrs Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 344.65, up Rs 4.60, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

