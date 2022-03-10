English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Bharti Airtel shares gain on acquiring 9% stake in Avaada CleanTN Project

    The country's second largest telecom company has acquired 7,885,150 equity shares in Avaada for Rs 7.88 crore, it said in the stock exchange filing

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator has entered into an agreement to acquire 9 percent equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle. This SPV is formed for owning and operating the captive power plant.

    Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator has entered into an agreement to acquire 9 percent equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle. This SPV is formed for owning and operating the captive power plant.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Bharti Airtel advanced 2 percent in the early deals on March 10, after the telecom major announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 9 percent equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant.

    At 11:00am, the stock was trading at Rs 702.05 apiece on the NSE, up 1.53 percent, while the benchmark Nifty50 climbed 371.10 points or 2.27 percent at 16,716.45. Bharti Airtel touched an intraday high of Rs 707.30 and an intraday low of Rs 695.60.

    The country's second largest telecom company has acquired 7,885,150 equity shares in Avaada for Rs 7.88 crore, it said in the stock exchange filing.

    Earlier, Bharti Airtel shareholders approved the issue of preferential shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 percent stake. A special resolution to approve Google's investment was approved by over 99 percent of the shareholders, according to the voting result of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating to the stock with a target price of Rs 910 apiece. The research and broking firm sees an upside of 29 percent from current level.

    Bharti Airtel's Rs 2,500 crore investment to acquire Indus Tower stake is based on the precondition that the amount paid to Vodafone Plc shall be infused as fresh equity in VIL. Subsequently, this amount will be used by VIL to clear its outstanding dues towards Indus. Indus, in turn, should use the amount to pay annual dividends. Assuming Rs 20 per share dividend, Bharti Airtel should receive Rs 2500 crore (including 4.7% stake). The transaction,

    thus, is cashflow neutral for Bharti and its existing FCF generation and deleveraging trajectory may not be disturbed, it said.

    Motilal Oswal believes Bharti Airtel may look to acquire additional 5% share, possibly to increase its stake beyond 50% and become the majority shareholder. This will safeguard Bharti’s holding in Indus, which offers it critical infrastructure. With the onset of 5G and possibility of increased capex, Bharti may require improvement in capital allocation, it added.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks #Indus Tower #Motilal Oswal #stocks in focus #Stocks in News
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 11:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.