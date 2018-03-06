App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 06, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Wire Ropes gains 4% as board will consider fund raising on March 9

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 9, to consider and approve raising of funds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bharat Wire Ropes gained 4 percent in the early trade Tuesday as company will consider fund raising plan on March 9.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 9, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issue of securities including but not limited to equity shares and/or american depository receipts (ADR) and/ or global depository receipts (GDR) and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares and/or non-convertible debentures with or without warrants, through further public offer (FPO)/ qualified institutions placement (QIP)/ preferential issue (PI)/ right issue (RI) or through, any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to approval of the members of the company, if required and other appropriate approvals.

For prevention of insider trading the closure of trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall commence on March 6 and will end on March 13, 2018.

At 09:16 hrs Bharat Wire Ropes was quoting at Rs 122, up Rs 3.10, or 2.61 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 166 and 52-week low Rs 73.50 on 11 January, 2018 and 07 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.37 percent below its 52-week high and 70.82 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC