Bharat Rasayan shares rise 12 % as Board to consider buyback proposal

Bharat Rasayan share price added nearly 12 percent in early trade on January 8 as the company is going to consider the buyback proposal.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on January 12, 2021. Amongst other matters, it will also consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company was closed on January 1, 2021, and shall remain closed till the completion of 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

At 09:19 hrs, Bharat Rasayan was quoting at Rs 10,249.95, up Rs 812, or 8.60 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 11,699 and 52-week low Rs 4,586 on 11 August 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.39 percent below its 52-week high and 123.51 percent above its 52-week low.