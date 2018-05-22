Bharat Forge shares correct 5% on sharp fall in profit due to one-time loss

Bharat Forge share price dropped more than 5 percent intraday Tuesday after March quarter earnings missed analyst expectations.

The country's largest forging company reported a 51.7 percent decline YoY in profit at Rs 100.3 crore due to one-time loss of Rs 133.2 crore on impairment of investment.

Revenue from operations in Q4 grew by 30.3 percent to Rs 1,466.6 crore compared to Rs 1,125.7 crore in year-ago.

Operating profit grew by 30.6 percent to Rs 417.7 crore and margin improved by 10 basis points to 28.5 percent from 28.4 percent compared to same quarter last year.

Analysts had estimated profit at around Rs 241.2 crore and revenue at Rs 1,473 crore while operating income was expected at around Rs 440 crore and margin at around 29.6 percent for the quarter.

But the company expects strong growth in current financial year.

"Looking ahead into FY19, we expect continued strong performance across sectors primarily driven by combination of continued growth in end market demand and new product ramp up," B N Kalyani, CMD said.

In FY18, the company has secured long term orders of Rs 700 crore across various segments and geographies.

He said over the past two years, new business wins of Rs 1,500 crore have been secured, 90 percent of wins being from passenger vehicles and industrial segment. "This coupled with the ongoing work on new product development, is creating a robust product pipeline and will enable further de-risking of revenue stream in the coming years."

Kalyani said the company is undertaking an expansion of its forging and machining capacity at Baramati facility by investing Rs 400 crore. "This will cater to the requirements of automotive and industrial markets globally. This investment along with the greenfield at Nellore puts us on a strong organic growth trajectory."

At 12:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 663.00, down Rs 32.50, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.