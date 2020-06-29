App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge share price tumbles 7% on Q4 FY20 loss

The company reported net loss at Rs 73.3 crore against profit of Rs 299.5 crore YoY. Revenue went down 47.2 percent at Rs 881.1 crore against Rs 1,668.6 crore YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bharat Forge share price tumbled over 7 percent intraday after the company reported a loss in Q4 FY20 against a profit in the year-ago period.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 73.3 crore against a profit of Rs 299.5 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue went down 47.2 percent at Rs 881.1 crore against Rs 1,668.6 crore.

Bharat Forge's consolidated net sales were down 34.78 percent in Q4 FY20 at Rs 1741.92 crore from Rs 2670.78 crore in Q4 FY19.

Close

EBITDA was down 78.7 percent at Rs 110.3 crore against Rs 517.3 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 12.5 percent against 31 percent.

related news

The stock price has shed over 12 percent in the last 5 days and was trading at Rs 327, down Rs 25.65, or 7.27 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 353.40 and an intraday low of Rs 324.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times and was trading with volumes of 282,355 shares, compared to its five day average of 110,912 shares, an increase of 154.57 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Mylan's imports containing raw material for Remdesivir stuck at Mumbai Air Cargo: Report

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Indian rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.