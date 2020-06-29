Bharat Forge share price tumbles 7% on Q4 FY20 loss

Bharat Forge share price tumbled over 7 percent intraday after the company reported a loss in Q4 FY20 against a profit in the year-ago period.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 73.3 crore against a profit of Rs 299.5 crore in Q4 FY19. Revenue went down 47.2 percent at Rs 881.1 crore against Rs 1,668.6 crore.

Bharat Forge's consolidated net sales were down 34.78 percent in Q4 FY20 at Rs 1741.92 crore from Rs 2670.78 crore in Q4 FY19.

EBITDA was down 78.7 percent at Rs 110.3 crore against Rs 517.3 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 12.5 percent against 31 percent.

The stock price has shed over 12 percent in the last 5 days and was trading at Rs 327, down Rs 25.65, or 7.27 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 353.40 and an intraday low of Rs 324.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.75 times and was trading with volumes of 282,355 shares, compared to its five day average of 110,912 shares, an increase of 154.57 percent.