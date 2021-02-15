Bharat Forge share price declines 2% post Q3 numbers; here's what brokerages said

live bse live

Bharat Forge share price shed over 2 percent intraday on February 15 after the company posted a net loss of Rs 210.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The company's profit in the corresponding period stood at Rs 40.4 crore. The company had reported an exceptional loss of Rs 299.4 crore for the December quarter 2020, against a loss of Rs 27.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after Q3 earnings announcement:

UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 720

Results beat on consensus with strong FY22 outlook. UBS expects sharp revenue rebound in FY22-23, aided by strong truck cycle recovery. Factoring in Q3 margin miss they cut their FY21 EPS estimate by 50%.

The research house expects the full impact of cost reduction initiatives to be visible in FY22 and also expect the margin to improve to 28.6%/30.5% for FY22/FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 649

There was a strong cyclical rebound but that has been factored in. New segments needed to offset oil & gas slowdown, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 375

The sequential recovery is on track, while valuations are still expensive. Q3 EBITDA was above estimates led by strong volume growth in domestic business.

The lower employee costs were partly offset by a decline in export non-auto revenue. Kotak expects a strong recovery in the CV segment led by higher demand for freight. The valuations are too expensive given cyclical nature of the industry, it said.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage has maintained hold rating with a revised target price of Rs 581 (earlier Rs 520) at 22x Mar-23 EPS (v/s Sep-22). It cut FY22/23 EPS by 2%/1% to factor in the weak mix.

ICICI direct

Continued improvement in the profitability of European subsidiaries is a key monitorable. The stock price, however, captures many positives in its view, limiting the upside potential. It has retained hold rating on the stock valuing BFL at Rs 670 i.e. 35x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 19.1 (earlier TP Rs Rs 510).

Motilal Oswal

A cyclical recovery is visible in CVs and PVs. Contribution from new businesses would drive a sharp recovery in BHFC over the next 2-3 years.

It expects consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 7%/25%/42% CAGR (FY20-23E). The stock trades at 39.1x/24.1x FY22E/FY23E consolidated EPS. It maintained a buy rating with a target price of Rs 742/share.

At 09:42 hrs, Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 625.45, down Rs 14.65, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 676.10 and 52-week low Rs 207.85 on 13 January, 2021 and 07 April, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.49 percent below its 52-week high and 200.91 percent above its 52-week low.